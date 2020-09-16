Man charged with deadly conduct after shots fired in Longview motel

Longview SWAT and Negations were called after the man refused to come out of his room.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police have arrested one person for deadly conduct after shots were fired inside a motel room.

According to the police department, early Wednesday morning Jerome Waits was inside his motel room and fired shots through his door from the inside.

Once on scene, Waits refused to come out of his room resulting in Longview SWAT and Negotiations to be called in.

Officers cleared all the surrounding guests for safety and communications were made between Waits and the officers.

Around 7:30 a.m., Waits exited his room and was taken into custody without incident.