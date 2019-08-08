SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed following a rollover crash in Shelby County Thursday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11:15 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 96, just north of Center.

The preliminary crash investigation indicated a Chevrolet pickup was traveling south when for an unknown reason drove off the roadway to the right. The pickup then overcorrected to the left crossing back across the highway and overturning.

DPS has identified the driver as 64-year-old Dennis Jackson from Tenaha.

Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.

The crash remains under investigation.