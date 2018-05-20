GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people are dead and multiple others are injured after a man crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant Sunday afternoon.

"I heard a loud boom," said Caleb Martin, the restaurant's busser.

Martin was bussing tables and had just walked away from the dining room when the car crashed through the Surf and Turf Lodge on North 14th Street in Bessemer City a little after 12 p.m.

"I turned the corner and saw the back of a white car in the doorway," Martin said. "I didn't know what to do."

Photo via the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis Jr. said the suspect driver, later identified as 62-year-old Roger Self, is in custody. Ellis said Self's daughter 26-year-old Katelyn Self was one of the two people killed in the incident.

READ: Pastor: Man who crashed into restaurant killing 2 suffered from severe depression

Authorities said Katelyn Self was an off-duty deputy with the Gaston County Sheriff's Office. Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said Katelyn Self had worked her way up from detention officer to a deputy.

"All I’d ask is for people to keep the family in your prayers and also the sheriff’s office cause we’re suffering a little bit right now," Cloninger said.

A close family friend of the Self family, Pastor Austin Rammell, said Roger Self sat down with his family at Surf and Turf Lodge but abruptly left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the building.

Rammell said Kate Self had made the lunch reservations herself. He said she just wanted to spend some time with her family. Rammell said two people are in critical condition after the crash.

Martin said Roger Self was a regular customer. He said Sunday's incident changed his life.

"It's definitely changed me mentally and emotionally," he said. "I definitely want to help people more in any way I can."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, who assisted in the investigation, said no other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident. Authorities have not publicly released the second victim's identity.

NBC Charlotte's Kendall Morris contributed to this report.

© 2018 WCNC