TEXARKANA, Texas — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in his wheelchair in Texarkana on Thursday night.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, officials responded to the 5300 block of North Stateline Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police say Tina Turner, 69, of New Boston, was driving in the southbound lane of Stateline Avenue when she struck Marvin Weaver, 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, as he attempted to cross the street into the Arkansas side of the city, in his wheelchair. Weaver died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Turner was not injured in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates Turner could not see Weaver until the vehicle in front of her suddenly swerved to avoid him, leaving him directly in the path of her vehicle. Unable to stop, she hit Weaver.

Weaver's body has been sent to Dallas for autopsy.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 903-798-3116.