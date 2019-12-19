Editor's note: The attached video is about money mule scam.

A New Hampshire man was ordered by a U.S. district judge to pay more than $1 million in restitution after he pleaded guilty on Jan. 2 to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Lukman Shina Aminu, 35, was also sentenced to 51 months in federal prison.

According to the United States Attorney's Office, Aminu admitted that starting in June 2017 he used personal information from state employees to make changes to their retirement accounts online. The attorney's office said Aminu re-routed payments to these accounts to debit cards in his control.

The attorney's office said Aminu then used these debit cards to purchase money orders and make cash withdrawals used to send money to Nigeria and Benin through vehicle purchases.

“Today’s sentencing is a message to all who seek to deceitfully defraud others for personal gain,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “In this case, the defendant’s actions robbed former Texas public servants of their retirement payments. These selfish actions harmed countless families as the defendant then used the money to purchase used vehicles and ship them to be sold overseas."

