LONGVIEW, Texas — A man who killed two people in 2013 at a Longview hospital has been sentenced to life and an additional 40 years in prison in the stabbing spree that led to their deaths and injured three others.

Kyron Rayshawn Templeton, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday morning in a Gregg County courtroom to two murder charges in the deaths of nurse Gail Sandidge, 57, and 82-year-old visitor Harris K. Teel at then-Good Shepherd Medical Center on November 26, 2013.

124th District Judge Alfonso Charles sentenced Templeton to two life sentences on the charges to run concurrently.

