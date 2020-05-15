SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after getting pinned by a train late Thursday night.

Rescue crews from the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nopal St. and Westfall Ave., which is in the Denver Heights, on the southeast side.

The man, in his 30's, was pinned in an area several yards off the main road in a hard to access area.

He was transported to an area hospital with two missing right foot toes. We're told he is in stable condition.

