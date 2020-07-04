SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Freddie Summer said it's been a rough few weeks, but the compassion of medical staff at UT Health made all the difference in the world in his mother's recovery from the coronavirus.

The hardest part about his mother being in the hospital on a ventilator has been the no contact rules established to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the help of a compassionate nurse and some creative use of technology, Summer and his siblings were able to talk to their mother Vivian Schumer, 80. They even got to see her being cheered by hospital staff as she was transferred out of the critical care portion of where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

"I believe she was the first patient at UT Health that came off the ventilator successfully. Dionne Martin is mom's nurse. She's amazing, that's one wonderful nurse," Summer said. "I'm so glad, considering all the people she could have had, she had Dionne. she's one amazing nurse. That should be the story."

Click here to read the full story from the Tyler Morning Telegraph.