TYLER, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after reportedly firing shots at authorities Monday night in Tyler.

According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph's Cory McCoy, EMS requested assistance from law enforcement for a man on Stagecoach Drive.

The Tyler Paper reports when police arrived, the man began firing shots at officers.

Authorities were able to take the man into custody with no injuries to officers. The man was then taken by EMS to be evaluated.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.