HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man wanted out of Henderson for sexual assault has been captured.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Travin Buren Blaylock was captured on Farm-To-Market Road 315 near Larue.

Blaylock, originally out of Mississippi, was wanted for sexual assault and was in possession of methamphetamines in Henderson County. Blaylock was also wanted for possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana out of Smith County.

He was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail.