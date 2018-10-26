NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, Robin Copeland, the escaped inmate deputies had been looking for since Wednesday, was caught and arrested at 1:34 p.m., Friday behind a home on Farm to Market 95 North near County Road 388 and 392.

Authorities said that escaped Wednesday around 12:10 am after she was taken to a local hospital when she made a medical complaint.

While at the hospital, Copeland's shackles were taken off to the medical treatment and she escaped from custody.

Copeland was arrested in September on warrants for Tampering with a Government record, three counts of Theft of Service and failure to appear.

