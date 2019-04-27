MARION COUNTY, Texas — Marion County Sheriff David McKnight said late Wednesday that the department’s official Facebook page had to have been hacked when a joke about the county’s recent animal control problems was posted, enraging residents.

“I took it down. I don’t know how it happened,” McKnight said Wednesday. “I had to get my son to show me how to get on there and remove it. I took it down and changed the password.”

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post late Wednesday appeared to make light of the county‘s ongoing animal control and animal welfare problems and residents expressed outrage over the ill advised post.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Marshall News-Messenger.