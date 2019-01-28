ATHENS, Texas — Multiple East Texas school districts, businesses and law enforcement agencies are showing their support for Athens ISD following a tragic bus accident on Friday.

Around 4:30 p.m., a bus carrying two students was stuck by a Union Pacific freight train on the railroad tracks near Cream Level Road in Athens.  

Athens Middle School student Christopher Bonilla, 13, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. 

012819ChristopherBonillaPIC
Christopher Bonilla - Athens ISD

Joselyne Torres, a 9-year-old student at Central Athens Elementary and Bonilla's cousin, was trapped inside the bus after the train came to a stop. The Athens Fire Department helped remove her from the wreckage. She was flow to a Dallas hospital for treatment and was recently taken out of the ICU. John Stevens, 78, the bus driver, was treated and released at a local medical center.

In the wake of the incident, surrounding districts, employers and first responders vowed to wear #MaroonOnMonday to let Athens ISD and the community know they are not alone.

