MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall firefighters spent the early hours of Monday morning battling two structure fires in Marshall.

“At 2:35 a.m., Marshall fire units were called to a structure fire at the 800 block of Howard Street,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said Monday. “Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed in flames.“

Cooper said the flames from the empty home soon touched another nearby uninhabited home.

