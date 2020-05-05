MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police have arrested 24-year-old Jiveon Gray for allegedly shooting another woman in the back Monday night.

According to the police department, officers were called out to the Ward Plaza Complex in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a large crowd who appeared ready to fight.

Before arriving to the complex, there were multiple reports of gunfire and that a person had been shot.

Officers were able to locate a female victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

Gray was identified as the shooter and was arrested. A firearm was located in her apartment and collected as evidence.

Gray was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Harrison County Jail.