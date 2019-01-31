MARSHALL, Texas — Marshall Police is warning people that there has been an influx of residential burglaries over the last several months.

The reported burglaries are city-wide and have happened at various times of the day and night.

The Marshall Police Department has released some tips to help prevent falling victim to residential burglaries:

1. The most important thing you can do is to call police to report a crime or any suspicious activity. Be a good neighbor.

2. Make your home appear occupied and make it difficult to break in. Do not leave your doors or windows unlocked. Keep your garage door closed and locked.

3. Don’t advertise what you have inside your home by leaving boxes outside your home. Be sure to close your window coverings (blinds, curtains, etc…)

4. Install motion lights around the outside of your home.

5. If you have a home alarm system, use it! Alarm systems are only useful when you remember to active them.

6. Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots, mailboxes or other “secret” hiding places – burglars know where to look for hidden keys

If you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately and provide the dispatcher with as many details as possible about the person and/or suspicious vehicle