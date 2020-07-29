Marshall residents concerned about carnival in city limits

According to Triple T Amusements, the owners of the carnival, people are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and use the new hand sanitizing stations.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Greater Marshall-Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual carnival beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, through Sunday, August 2.

The carnival will take place at 700 East End Boulevard South, behind Kentucky Fried Chicken.

According to Triple T Amusements, the owners of the carnival, people are asked to wear masks, practice social distancing and use the new hand sanitizing stations located thought the midway.

Executive Order GA-28, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, states amusement parks are allowed to operate at no more that 50% of the normal operating limits determined by the owner.

Some residents are concerned about a carnival happening during a pandemic, especially when some businesses aren't allowed to operate.

One Facebook user commented on the City of Marshall Facebook page:

"We just keep pushing back any chance of locals that are affected by the shut down and minimize orders. Maybe that's the plan? Do away with bars, clubs, and restaurants? Is that what the plan is? To force all of those that are not national chains to go out of business? That's what is happening, even if it's not the plan. Good luck Chamber of Commerce getting big business to pay your dues after mom and pop are forced to closed indefinitely.”

Another user said:

“Who determines and enforces that 50% capacity? The only thing I bet will happen is that they will have all of their rides setup with only a few working. That doesn’t stop an influx of 1000 people showing up to this. This also doesn’t help anyone’s situation except the carnival, because they will still charge their full fee (if not more). Doesn’t really seem like a good time to host a carnival, especially 2 weeks before school is suppose to start. Also, when (not if) our numbers start rising in 2 weeks, who will take responsibility?”

According to the city, the requirement of 50% capacity and other social distancing requirements were conveyed to the carnival operator to provide a safeguard for those who choose to patronize the carnival.

In an interview with the Marshall News Messenger, Director of the Chamber Stacia Runnels says she is confident they are doing everything they can to ensure public safety.

“Though I know there are still people who will not feel comfortable coming out quite yet, and that is fine. We just want people to feel safe and enjoy the event,” said Runnels.