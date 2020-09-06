KILLEEN, Texas — A mass dedicated to missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillén will be held Saturday at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.

LULAC Herencia Council #4297 and St. Joseph Catholic Church will welcome the community to the mass intentions for Guillen, according to the Find Vanessa Guillen Facebook page. The Mass will be held in Spanish.

Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was last seen April 22 at 1 p.m. wearing a black T-shirt in the parking lot of her regimental engineer squadron headquarters on Fort Hood, investigators said.

The 20-year-old was assigned to 3rd Cavalry Regiment and her belongings were later found in the armory room that she was working in earlier that day.

RELATED: Family and friends rally again to keep missing Fort Hood soldier in the headlines

RELATED: Family of missing Fort Hood soldier holds search parties in Belton, Copperas Cove

RELATED: Family of missing Fort Hood soldier hold peaceful protest Friday afternoon

RELATED: 'Bring Vanessa Home' | Family, friends rally to bring awareness to missing Fort Hood soldier

RELATED: "Something isn't right" | Missing Fort Hood solider's sister speaks about disappearance