TYLER, Texas — Everyone's searching for something, and for some it's love.

A popular way to find it now days is with dating apps, but although it might seem like a foreign concept to some, matchmaking is still bringing people together.

"Tinder and Bumble and all of those apps are I think they serve their purpose for a segment of the population," said Jennifer Steyers, relationship expert at Matchmaker. "But somebody that would come to a matchmaker is somebody that doesn't want to do that, doesn't have time to do that."

Steyers has been matchmaking in Dallas for about six years. She said that while some might think apps hurt the match making industry, she sees it differently.

"I think a lot of the apps are driving people to matchmaking because once they've tried them and some people are very successful with it, some people are not," Steyers explained. "And the ones that it just doesn't work for them, they've got to have another way."

The process Steyers goes through to find her clients someone special is different then an app.

She gets to know her clients through interviews and learn about their pasts, then she recruits for them.

"Even though I have a database, working within a database can limit you so much," she said. "And when you know somebody and know what they're looking for and need you don't want to just have a database to go by."

Before people go out looking for love though, Steyers has some advice.

"Whether it's online or with a matchmaker you need to know first who it is that you want, you know what do they stand for, what are your values, what are your beliefs, what's important to you, what are your deal breakers?"

She also said that if someone is feeling down about being alone on Valentine's Day or any holiday that it's just a day out of the year.

"There's nothing wrong with being single and discerning and waiting for the right person."