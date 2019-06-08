LONGVIEW, Texas — Students at Longview High School are registering for fall classes the week of August the 5th through 9th. The 2019-2020 school year will give kids the opportunity to sign up for an after school program called "Just Keep Living."

The program started my Longview Legend, Matthew McConaughey is already at 33 schools across the country, with three in Texas. Longview High School will be the first East Texas school to see the program.

"Matthew McConaughey, when he accepted to speak at graduation a couple weeks later he was like yes I'll do that," Elizabeth Ross the program director for "Just Keep Living," said. "Then he was like you know what I want to bring my foundation to Longview High School."

It aims to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

According to Ross, any student can sign up, but the program really focuses on students in their 9th and 10th grade year.

"Matthew McConaughey really feels like if you can reach that students early on there's nothing that they can't do," Ross, said.

The program will meet twice a week for two hours after school, focusing on fitness, nutrition community service and gratitude.

"It's those communicative, those wonderful soft skills that they may not already be learning in the classroom," Ross said.

Students will have the opportunity to listen to different speakers, take fitness classes, travel to collages, and learn from a Chef.

Each month will offer a different focus, based on that month's quote. The month of September is "Do it with Pleasure."

"Some of the activities whether it's the workout, maybe the speaker that will come in. That will evolve around that quote," Ross said.