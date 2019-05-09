AUSTIN, Texas — Longview High School graduate and Academy Award winner - turned University of Texas professor, Matthew McConaughey, has announced he will serve as the guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday.

ESPN will be live from Austin as the LSU Tigers get ready to take on the Texas Longhorns in a top-25 matchup.

The last time the popular college football pre-game show was in the Texas state capital was in 2009.

Texas leads LSU in the all-time series 9-7-1. The Longhorn's largest win over the Tigers came in 1941 when the burnt orange came away with the 34-0 victory, while LSU topped UT 20-0 back in 1938.

The teams haven't met since the 2003 Cotton Bowl when Mack Brown and the Longhorns came away with the 35-20 win over then-coach Nick Saban and the Tigers.

Saturday's game kicks off at 6:30 p.m.