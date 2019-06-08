LONGVIEW, Texas — While students at Longview High School are busy preparing for the new school year, a new program conceived by Longview's most famous alum is creating buzz on-campus.

The 2019-2020 school year will give kids the opportunity to sign up for an after school program called "Just Keep Living."

The program, started by Longview alum Matthew McConaughey, is already at 33 schools across the country, including three in Texas. Longview High School will be the first East Texas school to see the program.

"Matthew McConaughey, when he accepted to speak at graduation a couple weeks later, he was like, 'Yes I'll do that,'" Elizabeth Ross, program director for Just Keep Living, said. "Then, he was like, 'You know what? I want to bring my foundation to Longview High School.'"

Just Keep Living aims to empower high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives and make healthy choices for a better future.

According to Ross, any student can sign up, but the program really focuses on students in the 9th and 10th grades.

"Matthew McConaughey really feels like if you can reach that students early on there's nothing that they can't do," Ross said.

The program meets twice a week for two hours after school. Student will focus on fitness, nutrition, community service and gratitude.

"It's those communicative, those wonderful soft skills that they may not already be learning in the classroom," Ross said.

Students will have the opportunity to listen to different speakers, take fitness classes, travel to colleges, and learn from a chef.

Each month will offer a different focus based on a monthly quote. The month of September is "Do it with Pleasure."

"Just Keep Living," September quote

"Some of the activities, whether it's the workout, maybe the speaker that will come in, that will evolve around that quote," Ross said.