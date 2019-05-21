HALLSVILLE, Texas —

May 20, 2019, marks the 30-year anniversary of the disappearance of Kimberly Norwood.

Kimberly, who was 12-years-old at the time, vanished near her home in Hallsville has not been seen or heard from since.

Kimberly's mother Janice Norwood shows newspaper article regarding disappearance

On that fateful day, Kimberly's mother, Janice Norwood, hung up the phone after a conversation with her daughter. That would be the last time she ever heard her daughter's voice.

Three decades later, Janice hasn't forgotten the events of that day.

"I think about it all the time," Janice told CBS19's Monica Ortiz. "I keep trying to think of something to do to try and find her. I've done a lot, but apparently I haven't done the right thing."

Janice Norwood flips through binder clippings of newspaper articles regarding Kimberly's disappearance

Kimberly told her mom she and three other friends were walking home from their friend's house, which is something Janice says kids in the area often did. She never thought twice that something could happen to her daughter.

“Back then it was very densely wooded," Janice said. "Hardly any houses. We knew everyone out here then."

According to Janice, Kimberly's friends remember splitting up, all heading in different directions to their own homes. That's the last time any of the girls remember seeing Kimberly.

Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Family Photo

"It's when we got out here and discovered she hadn't come home that started everything," Janice recalled. "The search, going to all the neighbors. Just trying to find someone that had seen her and knew where she was."

A Facebook page has been created for anyone looking to honor Kimberly or to provide tips on her case.

Tune in to The Morning Loop from 5 a.m. - 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, as CBS19 speaks with Kimberly's father, Bobbie, and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office as we dive deeper into her disappearance.

Kimberly Norwood's father Bobbie Norwood

