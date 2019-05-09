TYLER, Texas — More than 60 Texas House Democratic Caucus members signed a letter sent to Governor Greg Abbott stating they want him to hold an emergency session to discuss gun violence and to consider various legislative proposals they believe will help address the issue.

Many legislators across Texas held conferences on protecting people in Texas from gun violence. The push for an emergency session will not only be a response to recent mass shootings but about gun violence in general.

Each year more than 3,000 people die from gun violence in Texas.

A few of the proposals caucus members are asking the governor to look into include:

Enacting extreme risk protective order laws and closing exiting loopholes in current protective order laws

Closing the background check loopholes

Banning the sale of high-capacity magazines

Limiting the open carry of certain semi-automatic long guns

Requiring stolen guns be reported to law enforcement

Smith County’s Democratic Chairmen Michael Tolbert believes the way to put an end to this crisis is by communication. Tolbert says leaders need to do more than just say there needs to be a change.

“Number one: We need to study it and find out the root cause of it,” Tolbert said. “Congress needs to do their part to find out what the root causes are, and then once we determine those, we need to take action to stop it.”

Gov. Abbott tweeted The Texas House and Senate are working on laws that will keep Texans safe from gun violence.

Next week, Gov. Abbott will announce legislative considerations and take executive action.