DALLAS — The memorial service for self-made Texas billionaire and two-time presidential candidate, H. Ross Perot, will be held Tuesday in Dallas.

The private service is by invitation only, but it will be streamed on his website.

It begins at 2 p.m. CST and will also be simulcasted at Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas.

Perot died July 9th at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was 89 years old.