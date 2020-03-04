TYLER, Texas — If you’re running of fun things to do with your kids, there’s a new YouTube channel that can help lift your spirits.

The Mentoring Alliance just launched a new YouTube channel called, “Mentoring Alliance TV.” The channel stars staff at the Mentoring Alliance and each episode is filled with educational and entertaining content that the whole family can enjoy.

Preston Reece, Executive Director of The Boys and Girls Club of East Texas says this is their way of staying connected to kids they mentor year-round. “We know there's a lot of not great content out there for them to be being involved in,” Reece said. “What we wanted to do was to produce some content that our students could log into, get on YouTube, find Mentoring Alliance TV, and tune in see staff who they know and love every day.”

Each episode has three different elements – funny skits, a get up on your feet activity, “then the tail end is the third piece of it, will either be an academic component or a spiritual component,” Reece said.

Mentoring Alliance TV is more than just a YouTube channel it’s a reminder to their kids that the staff at Mentoring Alliance is there for them no matter what.

“A lot of the students who are serving and our community as a whole, it doesn't matter if you come from a fantastic family, or you're in a situation where it's maybe not the best,” said Reece. “We all need an additional role model and additional mentor someone to look up to. So we want to continue to do that, even in the midst of this, and so those kids need us now more than ever.”

Another way the staff at The Mentoring Alliance is keeping in touch with their students is by video calls so they can have some face-to-face time as well. The non-profit is also helping TISD and the East Texas Food Bank hand out meals to the community.

Mentoring Alliance TV releases new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m. Click here to watch.