TYLER, Texas — Tears of joy filled the home of the Young family Wednesday afternoon after Private First Class Kassie Young surprised her family who she has not seen since enlisting.

In the video Rosemary Betts, the Privates' mom was shocked and started crying when Young entered the apartment.

"Y'all really got me good, you really, really did. Oh thank you, Jesus," Betts repeated over and over.

"We FacedTimed but you know, FaceTime can only do so much justice," Young explained.

Kassie Young

Young's choice to enlist came as a shock to her family. She previously worked as an NCAA Women's college basketball official before choosing to enlist.

"The heart for serving my country was more important," Young said.

Kassie Young

Her passion for her country and her uncle, who is a retired veteran, influenced her decision. A decision that was difficult for her mom to hear.

"She didn't want me to leave," Young said. "And when I found that I was going to be stationed overseas, she really didn't like that. It's been a battle, a struggle for her emotionally, and today I came out to surprise her."

Melody Hawkins

The surprise had been kept a secret, with only Young, her sisters Melody and Kafaedra, her niece Sereniti, and CBS 19's Darcy Birden in on it.

While it has been hard on her family, she is convinced enlisting was the right decision.

"The feeling that you have, knowing that you are serving to protect the freedom of this country and to always protect others," Young expressed.