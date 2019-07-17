MINEOLA, Texas — A Mineola was acquitted for the 2014 murder of Christopher Griffin Wednesday, according to the Wood County Monitor reports.

In June of 2014, Griffin was shot and killed and behind a gas station on North Pacific Street..

In September of that year, a grand jury indicted Jason Walters for murder. Walters pleaded not guilty, claiming his actions were in self defense, the newspaper reported.

After five years of pretrial motions and hearings, Walters' trial began on July 8.

The Wood County Monitor reports the jury's verdict was not guilty.

Walters had been out on bond since his initial arrest.