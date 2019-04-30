Austin's biggest music festival of the year will feature some East Texas talent.

According to the just-released lineup, Mineola's Kacey Musgraves will play Austin City Limits in October.

Mugraves is coming off a clean sweep at the GRAMMY awards in February where she went 4-4 taking home the following accolades:

Album of the Year - "Golden Hour" Best Country Solo Performance - "Butterflies" Best Country Song - "Space Cowboy" Best Country Album - "Golden Hour"

In November 2018, Musgraves' "Golden Hour" captured "Album of the Year" honors at the CMA Awards. She was also the first female to win the award since Lindale's Miranda Lambert took home the hardware in 2014 for "Platinum." Lambert first earned the honor in 2010 with "Revolution."

Other big names set to take the stage at Zilker Park include:

Guns n' Roses

Mumford & Sonds

Childish Gambino

The Cure

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Robyn

Gary Clark Jr.

Third Eye Blind

Lauren Daigle

The two-weekend concert will take place October 4-6 and October 11-13.

For tickets, click here.