WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is looking for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez. The Waco Fire Department has rescue boats near the river, The McLennan County Sherriff's Office is sending out a helicopter, and the Waco PD is using a drone for the search, according to the Waco PD.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Waco PD said Gonzalez was last seen at Cameron Park near University Parks and Herring Ave. under the bridge.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Mickey Mouse shirt, grey mickey Mouse pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

An abduction alert was issued for Gonzalez by the Texas Amber Alert Network. Law enforcement officials believe him to be in grave danger.

If you see Gonzalez, call 9-1-1 or the Waco PD at (254) 750-7500.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Trump slams governors as 'weak,' urges crackdown on protests

Many arrested for riot-related charges don’t live in Dallas, but most are from North Texas

Suspect arrested in Killeen Mother's Day shooting