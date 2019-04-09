KEMAH, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Galveston Bay for a missing Kemah Boardwalk employee.

The coast guard confirms the search got underway Wednesday morning after the worker, a 57-year-old man, jumped in the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.

A bystander was able to help the kayaker get to shore, but the boardwalk employee has not been seen since he jumped in the water.

The search was reportedly still underway as of 11:50 a.m.

The Sector Houston-Galveston Drone Team, Kemah Fire Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, Seabrook Fire Department and good Samaritans are assisting the Coast Guard in the search.

The Kemah Boardwalk is a waterfront entertainment center located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

