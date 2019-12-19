PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police were looking for Ikeyvia Janique Riser, 26, of Port Arthur. Authorities released a Facebook status stating she is no longer missing.
She was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Authorities say Riser is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Riser is described as having medium to dark brown skin with a piercing on the left side of her bottom lip.
Riser was last known to be in the company of a male black named Michael Hayes, according to the Port Arthur news release.
Riser’s family believes she may be in danger, officials said.
Port Arthur Police Department full release 12/18/19..
If located please contact the Port Arthur Police Department at 409-983-8600.
