LUFKIN, Texas — Law enforcement in Lufkin is searching for an elderly woman who was last seen around 6:30 pm. on Saturday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Nita Franks Cerna, 81, was last seen by her daughter as she left her home, located at 302 Lee Lane. She was driving a 2015 Toyota RAV-4 with a handicap Texas license plate number of 7FWFY.

Cerna stands 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing orange capri pants, a black and orange paisley top and white, sparkly flip flops. She also wears glasses.

Officials say after Cerna did not return home for several hours, the family contacted the LPD around 12:40 a.m.

According to Cerna's daughter, Cerna has not been formally diagnosed, but has been suffering from the early stages of dementia.

She has gone missing before and ended up in the Livingston area.

Cerna's family thinks she may have gone to Beauregard Cemetery in Deridder, Louisiana, to visit the grave of her son that passed away. Officers and investigators contacted the Deridder Police Department to check the cemetery, but they were unable to locate Cerna.

If you have any information on Cerna's whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (936) 633-0356.