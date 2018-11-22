SAN JACINTO COUNTY — The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is searching for David McMillan, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, white, male, 83 years old, DOB 11/01/1935, height 5’ 10”, weight 235 LBS, gray hair, green eyes.

The senior citizen was last seen at 9:00 AM, 11/21/2018 at 140 Campbell Acres RD, Cleveland, TX 77328, driving a maroon, 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 with TX license plate HMC3709.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367.

© 2018 KYTX