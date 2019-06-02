MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department was "udderly" surprised when they responded to a call concerning livestock in a roadway on Tuesday.

According to the MPD, officers were called to the 4800 block of Rosborough Springs Road around 9:45 a.m., where they discovered more than a dozen cows had gotten out of a pasture and ventured into the street.

Marshall Police Department

Police knew the "steaks" were high and they needed to secure the cows as soon as possible.

Although the cows were not amused, police were able to safely steer the animals back into their enclosure.