TYLER, Texas — UPDATE: Zoning changes passed at the Tyler Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday afternoon. It now heads to City Council for a final vote on June 26.

More than 100 people attended a community meeting Thursday evening about a proposed development by Roosth Properties.

Roosth Properties came up with a development plan for almost 115 acres between Old Jacksonville Highway and South Broadway Avenue, around the Genecov Development area.

The meeting at the Tyler Police Substation 6 lasted just over an hour. It was concluded by the developers due to their being no resolution.

KYTX

The meeting itself was informative, heated, and again, controversial.

"I think it went as predicted," Bishop's Gate Representative Mike Loughmiller said. "He has been heavily involved in voicing the resident's concerns to the developments taking place in South Tyler, including during the Genecov Development meetings, and there was a lot of passion then and so I anticipated that this one would as well."

Loughmiller explains what he believes is the three main concerns for this project.

"It would be the commercial zoning, extending well into the residential area. The second would be the density, the single-family housing that we expect for there to be higher density, but not this high a density. Third, and probably most importantly, is the preservation of Legacy Trail," Loughmiller explained.

Planned Multi-family (PMF) developments was a major concern during the meeting.

Some of the concerns involved the buildings being attached, possibly 3-stories high, the density per acre, and whether they would be rented or owned.

Other concerns were also brought up. "High density to me means more traffic. Does anyone disagree with that?" one resident asked.

That traffic leads to safety issues with people cutting through the Hollytree neighborhood, the lack of sidewalks in already developed areas, and the possibility of the number of car accidents increasing.

President of Planning Concepts Mark Priestmer explains these development plans are in line with the City's comprehensive plan. He says part of developing and growing a city involves attracting millennials, bringing in young professionals instead of keeping the area as a retirement community.

KYTX

"In the Austin's, the Dallas's, the Fort Worth's, the Houston's," Priestmer began. He was interrupted by attendees saying, "we don't want to be any of those." He argues back, "but the people moving here do, so we have to look at what is in the comprehensive plan, are we being consistent with it."

Priestmer says they have already started with Oak Hollow, Oak Hills, and The Crossing, explaining they received pushback on those projects as well but have worked it out.

"This is the area that's developing, This whole corridor down Old Jacksonville Highway is exploding, not just in Tyler, but all the way down to Gresham," Priestmer said.

KYTX

Priestmer says despite the back-and-forth of the meeting they do value public input and this meeting was to see if anything needed to be tweaked in the plans.

He went on to say they will take another look at the densities and plans for the height of buildings and see what they can do to maintain the compatibility with surrounding areas. That was one of the big concerns the residents had with the multi-family housing plans.

Another concern involved the commercial development and how far into the residential area it goes. Priestmer says this is not a mall or huge development like Cumberland. It is more like the developments around Fresh and Swan Plaza.

The people living in south Tyler are asking for the same thing they asked for during the Genecov development process.

"Slow down, listen to the neighbors, and work with us and come to an accommodation that can be a win-win for all of us," Loughmiller explained.

The Planning and Zoning meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. before it goes to the City Council on the third Wednesday in June.