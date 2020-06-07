More than 7,200 customers without power in East Texas

More than 10,000 customers are without power as storms moved through East Texas Tuesday evening.
CBS19 has compiled a list of outages as of 9:46 p.m., on Sunday, July, 5:
- Tyler - 223 customers affected
- Whitehouse - 30 customers affected
- Flint – 1,740 customers affected
- Lufkin - 17 customers affected
- Nacogdoches - 6 customers affected
- White Oak - 6 customers affected
- Gladewater – fewer than 5 customers affected
- New London 43 customers affected
- Smith County - 5 customers affected
- No significant outages reported
- No significant outages reported
- Overton 52 customers affected
- Lakeport 42 customers affected
- Henderson 4 customers affected
- Overton and New London 52 customers affected
- Big Sandy 26 customers affected
- Kilgore 67 customers affected
- Lake O pines 1 customer affected
- Wood County - 4,914 customers affected
- No significant outages reported
CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as outage numbers change.
