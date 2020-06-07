x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

news

More than 7,200 customers without power in East Texas

Make sure to stay with CBS19 for the latest on power outages in your area.
Credit: Stock Photo

More than 10,000 customers are without power as storms moved through East Texas Tuesday evening.

CBS19 has compiled a list of outages as of 9:46 p.m., on Sunday, July, 5:

ONCOR

  • Tyler - 223 customers affected
  • Whitehouse - 30 customers affected
  • Flint – 1,740 customers affected
  • Lufkin - 17 customers affected
  • Nacogdoches - 6 customers affected

SWEPCO

  • White Oak - 6 customers affected
  • Gladewater – fewer than 5 customers affected
  • New London 43 customers affected

CHEROKEE COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ASSOCIATION

  • Smith County - 5 customers affected

HOUSTON COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

BOWIE-CASS ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

RUSK COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Overton 52 customers affected
  • Lakeport 42 customers affected
  • Henderson 4 customers affected
  • Overton and New London 52 customers affected

UPSHUR RURAL ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Big Sandy 26 customers affected
  • Kilgore 67 customers affected
  • Lake O pines 1 customer affected

WOOD COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • Wood County - 4,914 customers affected

TRINITY VALLEY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE

  • No significant outages reported

CBS19 will update this list throughout the day as outage numbers change.

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather Team? Email them to news@cbs19.tv, or connect with us on social media through our Facebook and Twitter pages.

Stay weather aware with the CBS19 mobile app.