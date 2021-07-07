More than 7,500 feet of water main lines to be replaced in the Azalea District

Tyler Water Utilities is replacing water main lines following a 2018 investigation to improve residents' water pressure.

Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is working to replace about 7,500 feet of water main lines in the north end of the City.

Phase I of a three-phase water line replacement project in the Azalea District will replace about 2,000 feet of two-inch water main on West 10th Street from South Vine Avenue to South Kennedy Avenue.

Phase II is expected to begin July 25th and will consist of replacing 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on North Azalea Drive. The final phase will replace 2,500 feet of two-inch water main line on West Camellia Street.

Another project on Sunny Lane will replace about 500 feet of two-inch water main line with a six-inch PVC line.

According to Tyler Water Utilities' Operations Manager, Timothy Moore, this project follows an investigation TWU did in 2018. The results found that residents in the area were experiencing low water pressure.

Throughout the duration of the project, residents will still have access to water, but they will experience difficulties accessing their driveways at some parts of the day.

"When the project gets started, we only do enough to be able to dig it up and reset everything back in place. So basically the customer is only going to be inconvenienced on getting in their driveway for about 8 hours" said Moore.

Moore added that residents are notified two weeks in advance and are also given a door hanger with times construction will take place.