Breast cancer walk continues virtually amid COVID-19

The "More than Pink Walk" will take place Saturday virtually through the use of an app as participants track their steps and progress.

TYLER, Texas — This year the "More than Pink Walk" is going virtual.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization shifted it's traditional walk to a virtual experience so participants could safely walk while social distancing.

Saturday's event will have more than 500 East Texans participating. Last year, close to 1,500 people participated.

Participants will be utilizing the More than Pink Activity and Fundraising app to track their walk.

"We will be encouraging everyone to walk where you are, which means, walk in your neighborhood," Jeannine O'Deens, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Central and East Texas, said. "Pick your favorite park or trail just get out and move. Get out from behind our COVID quarantine and show our breast cancer survivors that we have their back."

Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. on the Komen Tyler/East Texas Facebook page.

"We’ll be posting our opening ceremony video there and on our Facebook page, and you'll be able to see some survivor videos, and learn about Komen," she said. "You can connect with people [through the app] and comment through the Facebook group to both fundraise and earn badges."

The organization's goal this year is to reach $75,000. O'Deens says right now they're short of that goal by $20,000. She says fundraising will continue through the month of September.

"It's only $10 to register, we would love to have more people come out and show your support," she said. "Komen's programs count on that — research, community health programs and our advocacy programs all count on those donations coming in, so we appreciate everyone that is fundraising."