TYLER, Texas — The "More Than Pink Walk" is scheduled for Aug. 29 at Bergfeld Park in Tyler. However, it may look a little different this year.

"We are looking to having an engaging event whether it is virtual or in person," Jeannine O'Deens, executive director of Susan G. Komen Greater Central East Texas, said.

Due to the coronavirus, many annual organizations have had to get creative in finding alternative ways to holding their events.

"One of the things we’re working on is a virtual engagement through an app that you can also access it via your computer," she said. "So those people who may not be as mobile friendly as others, there are ways you can access that."

O'Deens says the app may serve as an addition to the walk where participants can log steps, share photos, deliver messages and possibly hold walks in small groups.

"We’re going to continue to monitor the guidelines of the public health officials that the city gives us as we move forward but also take into consideration that our event, unlike some others does have a particularly vulnerable population that would be attending, and the fact that many cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy have a compromised immune system so we definitely want to take that into consideration," she said. "We’re going to plan an engaging amazing event where we can love on those survivors and remember those that we lost."

O'Deens says last year's event, though impacted by rain, still drew 1,500 people. While this year may look different, they're still hoping to meet their goal of $60,000 through donations from the walk's fundraiser.

"With the current health and economic crisis, and more than 750 people continuing to be diagnosed every day in the U.S., it is more critical than ever to be there for breast cancer patients, including survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer," she said.

According to a statement, eight local organizations received a total of $164,000 in funding for 2020 to provide essential services to breast cancer patients. Four of those organizations serve East Texas specifically (Bridge Breast Network, Cherokee County Department of Public Health, Northeast Texas Public Health District, UT Southwestern Moncrief Cancer Center).

"Across the country where these walks are happening, most likely virtual events this year, hopefully in person we'll get back to that, know that no matter how you participate is extremely important and inspirational for a breast cancer patient to know that they have the support of somebody they don't even know," she said. "That's what I've head from them is, 'Wow I didn't even know this many people cared.'"

