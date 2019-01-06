LONGVIEW, Texas — After joining the Longview Police Department on May 1, 1984, Officer Mike Grisham is set to retire.

Chief of Police Mike Bishop describes him as the "most recognizable and approachable officer" in Longview.

A ceremony took place Friday afternoon to celebrate Officer Grisham's retirement, around 100 people filled the room with the overflow spilling into the lobby outside.

Sergeant Jacky Hiles has served alongside Grisham almost his entire career at Longview PD and he is not surprised at how many people showed up.

"Officer Grisham is one of those guys. He is special. He has that rapport with the public," Sgt. Hiles explained.

Traffic Officer Brad Bell has worked with Grisham for 17 years.

"He's an honorable guy, and I think he cares, actually cares," Officer Bell said. "I think a lot of guys come in as a nine to five job and they do their job. I think he really cares. It's with him 24/7."

During the ceremony, Chief Bishop listed out all of Officer Grisham's accomplishments, achievements, and successes.

Officer Grisham was part of the original Park Patrol Unit, a DARE instructor, hostage crisis negotiator, police motorcycle instructor, advanced accident reconstructionist, hit-and-run investigator, towing ordinance administrator, crash data recorder technician, planner of security and traffic control for major events in the Longview area. He had many other assignments and served on many boards as well.

In his 35 years, Officer Grisham received accolades that not every officer receives. He was awarded Rookie of the Year, Regional Negotiator of the Year, Employee of the Month, and Officer of the Year. He received Officer of the Year on three separate occasions.

For Grisham, it was easy to fall in love with the community he served.

"I love it here! The city's been great to me, the police department's been great to me, the community is awesome!" Officer Grisham said.

To help fulfill Grisham's need for football regularly he also served as the security guard for the Longview High School Viewettes for 30 years.

"Officer Mike, I mean, he has been with us since day one," Emily Mendenhall said. "And he's just been kind of a guardian angel."

Meg Jackson, Audrey Smith, Emma Cate Williams, and Emily Tran were just a few of the Longview Viewettes that showed up to the celebration.

In Grisham's 30 years with the dance team, he has only missed two games.

Chief Bishop closed the ceremony by explaining how Officer Grisham does not just help the other officers and community members, but how he has helped him.

"I know myself as a patrol officer called on him, as a sergeant I called on him, as a lieutenant I called on him, and as a chief, I called on him. He always gave you, he didn't give you what you wanted to hear. He gave you what you needed to know," Chief Bishop explained.

Chief Bishop also revealed Officer Grisham's next role. He will be serving as the Gregg County Constable of Precinct one starting in September.

He also warned the members of Gregg County Law Enforcement about Officer Grisham's pranks.

"For those at Gregg County, don't think that this is it," Chief Bishop said. "When he gets up to the county, and you hear loud shrieks and screams coming from the hallway, call me and I'll let you know what just went down."