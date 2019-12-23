SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Sanjanan Hernandez, the mother of the 10-year-old Lindale student who passed in a car accident, has died from her injuries sustained in the same accident.

According to DPS, the crash happened December 19 on Farm-to-Market Road 16 about three miles west of Lindale.

DPS says a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, driven by 40-year-old Hernandez, was traveling west on FM-16. While going around a left curve, the vehicle left the road.

Hernandez tried to correct, but the vehicle overturned where it overturned and hit a fence. The vehicle continued to roll until it was back onto the road.

The boy who died in the accident was a 5th grade student at E.J. Moss Elementary School in Lindale.

DPS says neither the driver nor the boy were wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

