HOUSTON — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash in southwest Houston.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 8600 block of Cook Road.

Houston police said the motorcyclist was headed south on Cook Road when he slammed into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee. A witness said the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and thrown into a power pole.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The investigation of this crash is ongoing.

