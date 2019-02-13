MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Mount Pleasant Independent School District is investigating after a teacher was arrested for a first-degree felony.

Due to privacy laws, the district is not releasing the name of the teacher, the reported crime he or she was arrested for or any other information pertaining to the investigation until it its complete.

“We take all complaints against district personnel seriously and investigate thoroughly," said Superintendent Judd Marshall. "Our district also makes the safety and security of its students the district’s highest priority. We respectfully ask the patience of the public while we complete this investigation.”

The district says the alleged crime did not involve any MPISD students and was not committed on campus.