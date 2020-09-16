Mount Vernon ISD to close all district facilities Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19

MOUNT VERNON, Texas — Mount Vernon ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason McCullough announced Tuesday that the district will take a pause in schedule and close all facilities Thursday and Friday, September 17 and 18.
According to Dr. McCullough, the move comes as more 200 students and 19 staff members have had to be quarantined since the start of school on August 6.
The two days will be treated like bad weather days and they will not have to be made up.
During this time all district activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday are canceled.
The days off will be used to deep clean the facilities.
“I didn’t make this decision lightly because I know it impacts a lot of people, but I believe that this is the appropriate time with students not scheduled to be here on Monday, September 21st as well,” said Dr. McCullough said in a press release. “This will allow us to have a total of 5 days that everyone will be able to separate from each other.”