MOUNT VERNON, Texas — Due to a high number of absences and students coming down with the flu, Mt. Vernon Independent School District is canceling classes for Thursday, February 7, and Friday, February 8.

Monday, February 11, is a staff development day, so students will not return to campus until Tuesday, February 12.

All elementary and junior high events scheduled to take place after school on Thursday and Friday are also canceled.

The boy’s basketball games against Commerce, slated for Friday night, will carry on as planned, as well as a couple of other off-campus high school extra-curricular events.

Classes will dismiss Wednesday at the normal time with regular bus service.

Superintendent Dr Jason McCullough says MVISD's custodial staff will be disinfecting all areas of the school over the next few days.