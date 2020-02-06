HOUSTON — Houston police released the mugshots of two men who were arrested for their actions during George Floyd demonstrations around town.

One of the men hit an officer with his vehicle after attacking several people with a wooden post on Saturday, May 30, police said. Derek Hall, 40, was charged with six felony assault counts, one of which is on a public servant.

Police said Hall was vandalizing a vehicle when he saw officers approaching. As he was leaving, police said he hit an officer with his vehicle near the intersection of Jefferson and Emancipation. The officer was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Derek Hall

KHOU

RELATED: Suspect in custody after HPD officer hit by SUV

Travis Martin, 32, is accused of damaging an HPD patrol car in downtown on Friday, May 29. Martin is charged with felony criminal mischief. The patrol vehicle had its windows busted out near the intersection of Capital and La Branch.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Travis Martin

KHOU

Why this is happening

Floyd's death has sparked protests across the world, some peaceful and others violent.

Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 when an officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for nearly 11 minutes in an attempt to detain him for what police called a non-violent forgery.

Derek Chauvin was identified as the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck while Floyd was pleading, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin and three other officers were fired following his death, but protesters took the street of Minneapolis to demand the officers be charged.

It was until four days later that Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three other officers who were at the scene have not been charged.

The news of Chauvin's arrest hasn't stopped protesters from continuing to gather in cities like New York, Chicago and Atlanta to demand justice for Floyd and speak out about police brutality.

Many of the protests around the country have led to the looting of businesses and more violence between citizens and police officers.

RELATED: What to know before you go to Tuesday's George Floyd march in downtown Houston

RELATED: 'I could not have been more proud': Mayor lauds Houston's peaceful George Floyd protests

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna