HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Multiple crews were called to a structure fire in the Hidden Hills Harbor community in Henderson County early Sunday morning.

According to Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the call came in around 12:30 a.m. and PSFR Chief 1 was first on the scene to find a single-story home with 100% fire involvement.

Payne Spring Fire Rescue was also assisted by Gun Barrel City Fire Department, Log Cabin Fire Department, and Eustace Fire Department. UT Health EMS was also on scene

The structure appeared to be vacant and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in under investigation by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 903-675-6157.