HUDSON, Texas — Multiple fire units were dispatched to an early morning structure fire in Hudson Sunday morning.

According to Hudson VFD, the department got a call around 6:30 a.m. that a structure was burning in the 1200 block of Stephenson Brown Road.

Hudson Ladder 1, Engine 2, Tanker 1, Tanker 2 and Utility 1 responded to the fire as well as units from Central, Fuller Springs and Diboll assisting.

No injuries have been reported.