CASS COUNTY, Texas — According to the Liberty Eylau Fire Department, L.E. Fire assisted Cass County ESD #2, Bloomberg and Atlanta Fire Departments battle a structure fire on County Road 3783 in Cass County.

No word yet if there were people in the residence at the time of the fire.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

